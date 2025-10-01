South Korean Chip Giants Partner with OpenAI on $500 Billion Stargate Project

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have solidified a partnership with OpenAI to supply crucial memory chips for the ambitious $500 billion Stargate project. Announced after meetings in Seoul, this collaboration aims to address the escalating demand from OpenAI's initiatives, including building data centers in South Korea.

The Stargate project, launched by former U.S. President Donald Trump, is tasked with maintaining the U.S. lead in artificial intelligence, partly by expanding chip availability. Nvidia's significant investment further underscores the project's scale and influence. OpenAI, alongside partners, is spearheading this effort with key support from South Korean chip firms.

South Korea's strategy involves establishing two new data centers by 2029, each with an initial capacity of 20 megawatts. This venture is positioned to enhance the domestic chip industry's standing in the global AI infrastructure market, leveraging Samsung and SK Hynix's dominance in the memory chip market to fuel AI development and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)