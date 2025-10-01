Left Menu

South Korean Chip Giants Partner with OpenAI on $500 Billion Stargate Project

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have partnered with OpenAI to supply memory chips for the $500 billion Stargate project, aiming to build two data centers in South Korea and expand AI infrastructure. The partnership strengthens the global AI market presence of South Korean companies, contributing to the growing demand for specialized chips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:54 IST
South Korean Chip Giants Partner with OpenAI on $500 Billion Stargate Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have solidified a partnership with OpenAI to supply crucial memory chips for the ambitious $500 billion Stargate project. Announced after meetings in Seoul, this collaboration aims to address the escalating demand from OpenAI's initiatives, including building data centers in South Korea.

The Stargate project, launched by former U.S. President Donald Trump, is tasked with maintaining the U.S. lead in artificial intelligence, partly by expanding chip availability. Nvidia's significant investment further underscores the project's scale and influence. OpenAI, alongside partners, is spearheading this effort with key support from South Korean chip firms.

South Korea's strategy involves establishing two new data centers by 2029, each with an initial capacity of 20 megawatts. This venture is positioned to enhance the domestic chip industry's standing in the global AI infrastructure market, leveraging Samsung and SK Hynix's dominance in the memory chip market to fuel AI development and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stellar Market Debut: Jain Resource Recycling Surges Over 37%

Stellar Market Debut: Jain Resource Recycling Surges Over 37%

 India
2
Naftogaz Secures €300 Million for Winter Gas Amidst Production Challenges

Naftogaz Secures €300 Million for Winter Gas Amidst Production Challenges

 Global
3
Mizoram's Operation Jericho: A Crackdown on Drugs and Liquor Smuggling

Mizoram's Operation Jericho: A Crackdown on Drugs and Liquor Smuggling

 India
4
Government Greenlights Next Phase of Biomedical Research: A Leap Towards Scientific Excellence

Government Greenlights Next Phase of Biomedical Research: A Leap Towards Sci...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025