TIDEL Park: Catalyzing IT Growth in Central Tamil Nadu

The upcoming TIDEL Park in Tiruchirappalli, valued at Rs 403 crore, is set to become a hub for IT companies, creating numerous employment opportunities in Central Tamil Nadu, according to state Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

Situated in Panjappur, this development marks a significant step in extending Information Technology and knowledge economy growth beyond the traditionally dominant areas of Chennai and Coimbatore, Rajaa explained.

Announced on October 4, the 14.16-acre facility aims to offer 5.58 lakh sq ft of workspace across six floors and will soon be home to hundreds of technology firms, thereby opening up high-value job prospects for the region's youth. Infrastructural work is already underway, and the initiative supports the vision of 'Distributed Growth' by expanding IT influence to Tier-2 cities.

