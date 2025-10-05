Left Menu

Jeff Bezos Envisions Space-Based Data Centres

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos forecasts the development of gigawatt-scale data centres in space within two decades. Speaking at Italian Tech Week, he highlighted the advantages of uninterrupted solar energy and compared the AI surge to the internet boom of the early 2000s, promoting optimism despite potential speculative risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:28 IST
Jeff Bezos

Amazon's visionary founder, Jeff Bezos, has projected a future where gigawatt-scale data centres find their home in outer space. Within the next 10 to 20 years, Bezos believes these space-based data centres will outstrip their Earth-bound counterparts, thanks to the continuous availability of solar energy.

At the Italian Tech Week held in Turin, Bezos spoke passionately about the potential for space-based technology to revolutionize data management. He emphasized how the perpetual solar power in space could lead to significant advancements in energy efficiency and computational capabilities for data centres.

In a nod to historical technological shifts, Bezos paralleled the current rise of artificial intelligence to the internet boom of the early 2000s. While acknowledging the risk of speculative bubbles, he advocated for a sense of optimism, encouraging stakeholders to embrace the possibilities offered by AI and other cutting-edge technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

