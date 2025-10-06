European Defence Collaboration: Estonia's Milrem Robotics Teams Up with Dutch Firms

In a strategic move to enhance defense capabilities, Estonian firm Milrem Robotics has joined forces with several Dutch companies, utilizing space at a VDL-owned factory, as announced by the Netherlands Defence Ministry.

Milrem, known for producing unmanned ground vehicles, collaborates with DeltaQuad and Tulip Tech, aiming to support both Dutch and Ukrainian military efforts. The agreement involves the supply of 150 THeMIS vehicles to Ukraine, marking a significant donation aided by the Netherlands.

The site, previously a BMW manufacturing location, represents a potential hub for European military production. VDL's CEO emphasized the opportunity to expand collaborations to bolster international security, with other firms reportedly exploring similar ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)