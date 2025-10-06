European Defence Collaboration: Estonia's Milrem Robotics Teams Up with Dutch Firms
Estonian firm Milrem Robotics is collaborating with Dutch companies at a VDL factory site. Milrem plans to supply 150 THeMIS unmanned vehicles to Ukraine. This partnership with Dutch drone companies DeltaQuad and Tulip Tech highlights Europe's coordinated defense initiatives and potential for future military production growth at the facility.
In a strategic move to enhance defense capabilities, Estonian firm Milrem Robotics has joined forces with several Dutch companies, utilizing space at a VDL-owned factory, as announced by the Netherlands Defence Ministry.
Milrem, known for producing unmanned ground vehicles, collaborates with DeltaQuad and Tulip Tech, aiming to support both Dutch and Ukrainian military efforts. The agreement involves the supply of 150 THeMIS vehicles to Ukraine, marking a significant donation aided by the Netherlands.
The site, previously a BMW manufacturing location, represents a potential hub for European military production. VDL's CEO emphasized the opportunity to expand collaborations to bolster international security, with other firms reportedly exploring similar ventures.
