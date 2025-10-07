Tata Chemicals Unveils ChemForce: Revolutionizing CRM with AI

Tata Chemicals Ltd has unveiled 'ChemForce', a cutting-edge CRM platform powered by Salesforce to revolutionize its Indian sales operations, the company announced on Tuesday.

Aimed at streamlining processes, ChemForce integrates sales and customer data, significantly enhancing response times and lessening manual intervention, according to the chemical giant.

'We are committed to delivering consistent, timely, and personalized engagement,' stated Subodh Srivastav, Chief Marketing Officer, emphasizing the platform's vital role in future strategies.

In a joint implementation with Salesforce and Deloitte India, ChemForce employs artificial intelligence and analytics to offer real-time insights to sales teams.

The company envisions extending the platform's applications across other business units and eventually making it accessible to customers and distributors.

'The system establishes a robust digital framework,' remarked Vikrant Deoras, Chief Information and Digital Officer, 'leveraging data and AI for strategic decision-making.'

