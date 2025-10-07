Quantum Masters: Pioneers Lead Digital Revolution

Renowned scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis have been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for their significant contributions to quantum mechanics. Their pioneering experiments have highlighted the real-world impact of quantum physics, integrating its complex theories into practical digital solutions.

Clarke, a professor at UC Berkeley, expressed his surprise at receiving the prestigious accolade. His collaboration with Devoret and Martinis has accelerated the development of quantum technology, with applications ranging from cryptography to computing.

Their work underscores the century-old field's potential for modern technology, fundamentally influencing our digital age and promising even more future innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)