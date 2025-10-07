Left Menu

Quantum Mechanics Pioneers Win Nobel Prize

U.S. scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis received the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for groundbreaking experiments demonstrating quantum physics. Their work is crucial for the advancement of new digital technologies, with Clarke expressing surprise and honor upon receiving the award during the Nobel press conference.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nobel Prize in Physics for 2025 has been awarded to John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis, three scientists based in the United States, for their pioneering experiments that brought quantum physics to life.

Their groundbreaking work has laid the foundation for developing the next generation of digital technologies, a significant leap in the field of quantum mechanics.

Reacting to the honor, John Clarke expressed his astonishment at receiving the prestigious prize, stating, 'I'm completely stunned. It had never occurred to me in any way that this might be the basis of a Nobel Prize.'

