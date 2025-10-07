S Jaishankar Advocates for Global AI Governance Framework
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls for a global governance structure to manage AI-related issues, emphasizing the importance of responsible AI use. He highlights India's role in promoting global AI governance during its G20 presidency and stresses maintaining trust, safety, and fairness as AI technology evolves.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the necessity for a global governance framework to address the challenges linked to artificial intelligence. He highlighted the need for a balanced view on AI, calling for responsible usage and the development of indigenous tools.
Addressing a gathering, Jaishankar stated that different societies prioritize AI risks and benefits differently, noting that the narrative is often shaped by vested interests. He warned against losing trust in institutions and called for safeguarding concerns about bias, ethics, privacy, and vulnerability.
Reiterating India's commitment, he underscored the country's leadership role during its G20 presidency to advocate global AI governance. He pointed to India's contributions to the Global Partnership on AI and initiatives like the New Delhi declarations aimed at promoting responsible and inclusive AI development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan's Naphtha Dilemma: Balancing Economics and Ethics
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration
Sergio Gor Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to India Amidst Government Shutdown
The Complex Dance of India, Russian Oil, and Global Politics
Anthropic Expands AI Influence with New India Office