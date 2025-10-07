S Jaishankar Advocates for Global AI Governance Framework

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the necessity for a global governance framework to address the challenges linked to artificial intelligence. He highlighted the need for a balanced view on AI, calling for responsible usage and the development of indigenous tools.

Addressing a gathering, Jaishankar stated that different societies prioritize AI risks and benefits differently, noting that the narrative is often shaped by vested interests. He warned against losing trust in institutions and called for safeguarding concerns about bias, ethics, privacy, and vulnerability.

Reiterating India's commitment, he underscored the country's leadership role during its G20 presidency to advocate global AI governance. He pointed to India's contributions to the Global Partnership on AI and initiatives like the New Delhi declarations aimed at promoting responsible and inclusive AI development.

(With inputs from agencies.)