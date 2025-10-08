Left Menu

Tesla Unveils Affordable Yet Robust Model Y and Model 3

Tesla has updated its website to display the pricing and features of its Standard Rear-Wheel Drive Model Y and Model 3 in the U.S. The Model Y is priced at $39,990, while the Model 3 is priced at $36,990. Both models boast a range of 321 miles (EPA estimated).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 00:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla has taken a significant step by introducing two cost-effective models to the U.S. market. The Standard Rear-Wheel Drive Model Y is priced competitively at $39,990, while the Model 3 comes in slightly lower at $36,990. These models aim to capture consumer interest with their balance of affordability and range.

According to the Tesla website, both models feature an impressive 321-mile range, a calculated estimate by the EPA. The Model Y's interior, although not packed with every high-end feature, offers dual-tone textile and vegan leather seating and a more basic steering adjustment.

Additionally, notable features include the Model Y's manual-folding mirrors, LED headlights, and a less customizable ambient lighting system. Tesla clearly targets those seeking practicality with a touch of modern design and technology.

