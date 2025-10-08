Tesla Unveils Affordable Yet Robust Model Y and Model 3

Tesla has taken a significant step by introducing two cost-effective models to the U.S. market. The Standard Rear-Wheel Drive Model Y is priced competitively at $39,990, while the Model 3 comes in slightly lower at $36,990. These models aim to capture consumer interest with their balance of affordability and range.

According to the Tesla website, both models feature an impressive 321-mile range, a calculated estimate by the EPA. The Model Y's interior, although not packed with every high-end feature, offers dual-tone textile and vegan leather seating and a more basic steering adjustment.

Additionally, notable features include the Model Y's manual-folding mirrors, LED headlights, and a less customizable ambient lighting system. Tesla clearly targets those seeking practicality with a touch of modern design and technology.