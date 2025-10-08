Quantum Leap: Trio Wins Nobel Prize for Physics Breakthrough

Renowned physicists John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis have clinched the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics, marking a significant achievement in the scientific community.

Their pioneering work in demonstrating quantum physics in real-world scenarios lays the groundwork for future digital technological advancements, underscoring the importance of quantum mechanics in modern science.

Expressing his astonishment, Clarke shared during the Nobel press conference, "I'm completely stunned. I never imagined this would lead to a Nobel Prize," encapsulating the humble reception of this esteemed recognition.