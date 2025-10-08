Left Menu

Quantum Leap: Trio Wins Nobel Prize for Physics Breakthrough

U.S.-based scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis have been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics. Their groundbreaking experiments revealed quantum physics in action, a discovery set to advance digital technology's evolution. Clarke expressed his surprise upon receiving the prestigious accolade.

Renowned physicists John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis have clinched the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics, marking a significant achievement in the scientific community.

Their pioneering work in demonstrating quantum physics in real-world scenarios lays the groundwork for future digital technological advancements, underscoring the importance of quantum mechanics in modern science.

Expressing his astonishment, Clarke shared during the Nobel press conference, "I'm completely stunned. I never imagined this would lead to a Nobel Prize," encapsulating the humble reception of this esteemed recognition.

