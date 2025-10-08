Qilin Ransomware Group Targets Japanese Beverage Giant Asahi in Cyberattack

Qilin, a notorious ransomware group, has taken credit for a cyberattack on Japan's Asahi Group Holdings. This breach had significant repercussions, disrupting operations at Asahi Breweries, a key subsidiary, but production resumed at six Japanese beer facilities by October 2, after the initial breach on September 29.

Operating a ransomware-as-a-service platform, Qilin disclosed on its website that it has acquired over 9,300 files, equaling about 27 gigabytes of allegedly internal Asahi documents. However, Reuters has yet to verify these claims, as the issue remains under investigation according to Asahi representatives, who have refrained from discussing extortion details.

Qilin is not new to the cybercrime scene, having launched 870 documented attacks since its inception in 2022. One of its most alarming incidents involved a 2024 breach of Synnovis, a situation linked to a fatality at a London hospital in 2025.

