Kuaishou Faces Cyberattack, Implements Emergency Measures

Chinese short video platform Kuaishou confirmed it suffered a cyberattack on Monday night. It has activated its emergency response plan as the app's live-streaming function returns to normal, though other services are still impacted.

Updated: 23-12-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 08:57 IST
  Country:
  • China

Chinese short video platform Kuaishou confirmed on Tuesday that it experienced a cyberattack on Monday night.

The company announced it has activated its emergency plan. While the app's live-streaming function has gradually returned to normal service, other services continue to face disruptions.

The incident highlights the increasing cyber threats faced by digital platforms globally.

