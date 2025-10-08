SoftBank's AI and Robotics Conquest

SoftBank Group has announced its acquisition of the robotics business from Swiss firm ABB for $5.4 billion. This strategic move underscores the Japanese company's ambition to integrate robotics with artificial intelligence, spearheaded by its founder, Masayoshi Son.

This acquisition marks a pivotal shift for ABB, which had previously intended to spin off its robotics division due to stagnant sales. The decision comes under the new leadership of CEO Morten Wierod, who opts for a sale that immediately strengthens ABB's finances.

SoftBank's purchase is poised to bolster its position within the AI and robotics sectors, continuing its trend of substantial investments, including those in OpenAI and Ampere. ABB will now focus more intensively on its core segments of electrification and automation, eyeing potential new acquisitions.

