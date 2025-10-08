Left Menu

Starlink's India Ambitions: A New Era of Satellite Broadband

Starlink is preparing to offer secure, compliant broadband in India, working with government bodies. The satcom market is poised for massive growth, with companies like Starlink and OneWeb ready to launch services. Government efforts are focused on expanding tech connectivity to broaden India's broadband landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Starlink is set to make a significant impact on India's broadband sector, as stated by Parnil Urdhwareshe, India market access director for Starlink. The company is working tirelessly to offer a secure and compliant broadband experience with high standards, amid increasing anticipation over satellite communications in India.

With partnerships involving Elon Musk's Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb supported by Bharti, and Reliance Jio-SES, stakeholders are keen to capture this burgeoning sector. Urdhwareshe acknowledged the crucial government efforts through collaborations across various ministries, crucial for the satcom rollout.

Further emphasizing the growth potential, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia projected a rise in the satcom market from USD 4 billion to USD 15 billion by 2033. Eutelsat OneWeb's launch awaits regulatory approval, with Bharti Enterprises expressing readiness to expand India's satellite broadband footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

