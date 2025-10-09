Left Menu

AI's Creative Collision: Artists vs. OpenAI's Sora

Creative Artists Agency warns of risks posed by OpenAI's AI video tool, Sora, to artists' rights. The agency demands compensation and control over content use. OpenAI plans rights management controls, but Disney opts out of Sora. CAA collaborates with stakeholders for protective measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 13:43 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has raised concerns about the potential risks artists face from OpenAI's latest AI video-generating platform, Sora. The agency, representing numerous industry talents, questions if creators will be credited and compensated adequately for their contributions.

OpenAI, the force behind ChatGPT, plans to address these concerns by introducing content rights management controls. CEO Sam Altman announced revenue-sharing schemes with rights holders willing to embrace Sora. Despite these assurances, Disney remains hesitant, choosing not to participate in the app.

CAA underscores the necessity of control and fair compensation for creative workers, acknowledging the technology's broader implications. The agency is actively engaging with industry stakeholders and policymakers to navigate these emerging challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

