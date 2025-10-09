AI's Creative Collision: Artists vs. OpenAI's Sora

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has raised concerns about the potential risks artists face from OpenAI's latest AI video-generating platform, Sora. The agency, representing numerous industry talents, questions if creators will be credited and compensated adequately for their contributions.

OpenAI, the force behind ChatGPT, plans to address these concerns by introducing content rights management controls. CEO Sam Altman announced revenue-sharing schemes with rights holders willing to embrace Sora. Despite these assurances, Disney remains hesitant, choosing not to participate in the app.

CAA underscores the necessity of control and fair compensation for creative workers, acknowledging the technology's broader implications. The agency is actively engaging with industry stakeholders and policymakers to navigate these emerging challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)