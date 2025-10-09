Zenlayer Unveils Groundbreaking Distributed Inference Platform at Tech Week Singapore

Zenlayer made waves at Tech Week in Singapore with the introduction of its revolutionary Distributed Inference platform, designed to tackle the challenges plaguing AI scalability across industries. By optimizing the deployment and management of AI inference models, Zenlayer is empowering enterprises to achieve real-time intelligence efficiently on a global scale.

The platform overcomes common industry hurdles such as idle GPU resources and complex regional orchestration, which historically led to performance inconsistencies. Zenlayer's globally distributed infrastructure, combined with advanced optimization techniques, enables seamless, edge-based AI operations, significantly reducing latency and improving responsiveness.

Founder and CEO Joe Zhu highlighted the platform's benefits, emphasizing its capability to deliver AI value by simplifying deployment processes and offering elastic GPU access. This innovation allows businesses to focus on application development while Zenlayer manages global deployment complexities, marking a significant leap in AI scalability and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)