TCS Reports Modest Profit Growth Amidst Revenue Surge

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's leading IT services company, unveiled a 1.39% increase in net profit for the second quarter of the fiscal year, amounting to Rs 12,075 crore, compared to the Rs 11,909 crore recorded during the same quarter in FY25.

The tech giant's revenue from operations experienced a 2.39% rise, reaching Rs 65,799 crore, up from Rs 64,259 crore in the previous fiscal year, as disclosed in the regulatory filing that initiated the Q2 earnings announcements among tech firms.

Although profit saw a sequential decrease of 5.3%, revenues climbed by 3.7%. TCS declared a second interim dividend of Rs 11 per share, while its stock settled at Rs 3,061.95 on the BSE, reflecting a 1.16% increase post-results announcement.