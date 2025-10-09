Left Menu

TCS Reports Modest Profit Growth Amidst Revenue Surge

Tata Consultancy Services reported a 1.39% profit increase to Rs 12,075 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 11,909 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 2.39% to Rs 65,799 crore. Despite a 5.3% sequential profit decline, TCS declared a second interim dividend of Rs 11 per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:13 IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's leading IT services company, unveiled a 1.39% increase in net profit for the second quarter of the fiscal year, amounting to Rs 12,075 crore, compared to the Rs 11,909 crore recorded during the same quarter in FY25.

The tech giant's revenue from operations experienced a 2.39% rise, reaching Rs 65,799 crore, up from Rs 64,259 crore in the previous fiscal year, as disclosed in the regulatory filing that initiated the Q2 earnings announcements among tech firms.

Although profit saw a sequential decrease of 5.3%, revenues climbed by 3.7%. TCS declared a second interim dividend of Rs 11 per share, while its stock settled at Rs 3,061.95 on the BSE, reflecting a 1.16% increase post-results announcement.

