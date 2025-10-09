Left Menu

Comviva's mobiquity® Pay Triumphs with Platinum at Future Digital Awards 2025

Comviva's mobiquity® Pay has won the Platinum Award for 'Best Digital Wallet' at the Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments 2025. Recognized for its innovative and scalable digital payment solutions, mobiquity® Pay serves over 500 million customers globally, driving transformation in digital financial services.

Comviva, a leader in digital transformation solutions, has proudly announced that its mobiquity® Pay platform has clinched the Platinum Award in the 'Best Digital Wallet' category at the prestigious Juniper Research Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments 2025.

This accolade underscores Comviva's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing digital payments through their AI-driven, cloud-native platform, which facilitates over USD 1 billion in transactions daily across more than 80 deployments in 55 countries.

Comviva continues to shape the future of payments with a focus on security, scalability, and innovation, as it secures its position as a trailblazer in the digital financial services sector.

