Odisha Eases E-Challan Payments with Cash Option for Motorists
Odisha's State Transport Authority (STA) now allows cash payments for e-challans at RTOs. This change addresses difficulties motorists face with online transactions, such as OTP issues. Vehicle owners can pay the fines in person, with receipts updated online. The collected funds will be deposited in the government treasury the next day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-12-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 16:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha's State Transport Authority (STA) has rolled out a new policy permitting cash payments for e-challans at regional transport offices, officials announced today.
This initiative aims to tackle challenges faced by motorists, including issues like non-receipt of one-time passwords and outdated mobile numbers linked to the system.
A designated officer will handle the cash transactions, and only the vehicle owner or the defaulter will be allowed to make payments. Upon payment, a receipt is issued, and records are updated online, with revenues deposited into the government treasury the following working day.
(With inputs from agencies.)