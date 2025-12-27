Odisha Eases E-Challan Payments with Cash Option for Motorists

Odisha's State Transport Authority (STA) has rolled out a new policy permitting cash payments for e-challans at regional transport offices, officials announced today.

This initiative aims to tackle challenges faced by motorists, including issues like non-receipt of one-time passwords and outdated mobile numbers linked to the system.

A designated officer will handle the cash transactions, and only the vehicle owner or the defaulter will be allowed to make payments. Upon payment, a receipt is issued, and records are updated online, with revenues deposited into the government treasury the following working day.

(With inputs from agencies.)