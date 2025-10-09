Left Menu

CCAvenue CommerceAI Revolutionizes India's Payment Landscape

CCAvenue introduces CommerceAI, a platform transforming digital payments by integrating AI-driven commerce into applications. It features the Model Context Protocol (MCP) for secure agent interactions, enhancing efficiency for sectors including telecom, utilities, and hospitality. Launched at Global Fintech Fest 2025, it signifies a shift towards agentic payment flows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's leading payment solutions provider, CCAvenue, has launched CommerceAI, a groundbreaking platform aimed at transforming the payment landscape by integrating AI-driven commerce experiences into applications. The innovative platform, which was unveiled at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai, facilitates secure and autonomous payment tasks via the CCAvenue Model Context Protocol (MCP), a bridge for AI agents and merchant systems.

CommerceAI is set to revolutionize sectors such as telecom, utilities, hospitality, and more by enabling automated payment flows, enhancing operational efficiency, and improving fraud detection. Vishwas Patel, Joint MD of Infibeam Avenues Ltd, hailed this as a paradigm shift in conducting payments, making commerce smarter, faster, and more personalized for users.

The platform employs three major architectural layers: the MCP for secure connections, the Commerce AI Orchestration Engine for workflow planning, and PayCentral.ai for agent-to-agent payment execution. This evolution in digital payments brings real-time and frictionless transactions to consumers and enhanced operational capabilities to merchants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

