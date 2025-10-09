TCS Workforce Restructure: Fact vs. Fiction

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, has confirmed the release of 6,000 employees, about one percent of its workforce, as part of a corporate restructuring initiative. Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal dispelled exaggerated figures circulating about layoffs, urging them to be ignored.

Despite unions reporting a greater headcount reduction, TCS asserts it is not pursuing specific layoff targets. The focus remains on aligning with future strategies involving AI and tech advancements. TCS continues to honor job offers and reported hiring 18,500 staff last quarter, reaffirming commitment to growth and employee onboarding.

Executive discussions emphasized empathy in handling severance, aiming to support affected employees with benchmarked packages. Notably, TCS will increase bonuses this quarter, rewarding eligible employees while maintaining transparency with workforce changes amid industry shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)