Left Menu

TCS Workforce Restructure: Fact vs. Fiction

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced it has released 6,000 employees as part of a restructuring process, dismissing exaggerated reports of massive layoffs. While NITES reports a net reduction of 19,755 employees, TCS emphasizes its commitment to honoring job offers and focusing on AI-driven expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:58 IST
TCS Workforce Restructure: Fact vs. Fiction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, has confirmed the release of 6,000 employees, about one percent of its workforce, as part of a corporate restructuring initiative. Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal dispelled exaggerated figures circulating about layoffs, urging them to be ignored.

Despite unions reporting a greater headcount reduction, TCS asserts it is not pursuing specific layoff targets. The focus remains on aligning with future strategies involving AI and tech advancements. TCS continues to honor job offers and reported hiring 18,500 staff last quarter, reaffirming commitment to growth and employee onboarding.

Executive discussions emphasized empathy in handling severance, aiming to support affected employees with benchmarked packages. Notably, TCS will increase bonuses this quarter, rewarding eligible employees while maintaining transparency with workforce changes amid industry shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran Dismisses Trump's Hope for Israel Ties as 'Wishful Thinking'

Iran Dismisses Trump's Hope for Israel Ties as 'Wishful Thinking'

 Global
2
Tragic Mistake: The Mob Lynching of Hariom Valmiki

Tragic Mistake: The Mob Lynching of Hariom Valmiki

 India
3
Haaland's Hat-Trick Secures Norway's Dominant Victory Over Israel

Haaland's Hat-Trick Secures Norway's Dominant Victory Over Israel

 Global
4
Iran Open to 'Fair and Balanced' U.S. Nuclear Proposal

Iran Open to 'Fair and Balanced' U.S. Nuclear Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025