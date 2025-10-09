AI Misconduct Shakes IIIT Chhattisgarh: Student Arrested

A second-year student at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee International Institute of Information Technology in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has been arrested for allegedly creating and morphing obscene images of female students using Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to a police statement released on Thursday.

The accused, Sayyed Rahim Adnan Ali, aged 21, was apprehended in his home district of Bilaspur after the institution's Registrar in charge, Dr Srinivasa KG, made a formal complaint, said Vivek Shukla, Additional Superintendent of Police from Nava Raipur. The misconduct reportedly involved AI tools to modify photographs of 36 female students.

An internal investigation prompted Ali's suspension from the institute; his devices have been confiscated. No evidence has surfaced suggesting the images were circulated, although the act has been cited for causing significant emotional harm to the students and tarnishing the institution's reputation. Ali faces charges under section 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.