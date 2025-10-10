India Gears Up for Sovereign AI Model, Targets AI Summit 2026 Debut

India's push to unveil its sovereign artificial intelligence model before the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 reflects its ambition to lead in technological advancements. The initiative is spearheaded by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, which has been rigorously expanding its GPU infrastructure.

Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan, speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2025, emphasized India's rapid progress in AI development. The government has scaled its compute infrastructure by deploying 38,000 GPUs, vastly exceeding initial targets. This effort is part of a broader strategy to produce foundational AI models that resonate with India's needs.

The government also emphasizes the creation of sector-specific AI applications to ensure meaningful productivity enhancements. These tools will be trained on Indian datasets and hosted on domestic servers, aligning with India's efforts to develop indigenous GPU capabilities under the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0.

