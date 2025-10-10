Himachal Pradesh Embarks on Digital Transformation with 'Cyber City' Initiative

The Himachal Pradesh government is gearing up to set up a 'cyber city' in Waknaghat, Solan district, spanning 650 bighas, where data storage and AI-driven enterprises will be accommodated, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday.

During a high-level meeting with the Digital Technologies and Governance Department, CM Sukhu urged officials to swiftly complete a detailed project plan. He stressed that advancing the IT sector and attracting investment are top priorities for the state government, aiming to boost technological growth.

He also called for the rapid completion of the Centre of Excellence at Waknaghat and IT parks in Kangra and Shimla. Sukhu highlighted the significance of digitizing governance for efficient, citizen-friendly services, advocating for IT solutions and e-office systems to maximize transparency and efficiency in all departments.

