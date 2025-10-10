Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Embarks on Digital Transformation with 'Cyber City' Initiative

The Himachal Pradesh government plans to establish a 'cyber city' in Solan district focusing on data storage and AI. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the need for digital transformation in governance, urging all departments to digitize operations and enhance transparency through IT solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government is gearing up to set up a 'cyber city' in Waknaghat, Solan district, spanning 650 bighas, where data storage and AI-driven enterprises will be accommodated, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday.

During a high-level meeting with the Digital Technologies and Governance Department, CM Sukhu urged officials to swiftly complete a detailed project plan. He stressed that advancing the IT sector and attracting investment are top priorities for the state government, aiming to boost technological growth.

He also called for the rapid completion of the Centre of Excellence at Waknaghat and IT parks in Kangra and Shimla. Sukhu highlighted the significance of digitizing governance for efficient, citizen-friendly services, advocating for IT solutions and e-office systems to maximize transparency and efficiency in all departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

