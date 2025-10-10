India and ITU Launch “AI for Good – Impact India 2025” to Drive Human-Centric AI Innovation

In a landmark step toward fostering responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation, the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) “AI for Good – Impact India” Conference 2025 was inaugurated today at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi. The event was jointly inaugurated by Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom), Government of India, and Mr. Bilel Jamoussi, Deputy to the Director and Chief of Telecommunication Standardization Policy Department (TSB), ITU.

Co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and ITU, the conference underscores India’s growing leadership in leveraging AI to tackle key developmental challenges in sectors like healthcare, agriculture, climate resilience, digital inclusion, and public service delivery.

Empowering Responsible AI for Sustainable Development

The “AI for Good – Impact India” Conference 2025 gathered global AI leaders, policymakers, industry innovators, start-ups, and academia to deliberate on how AI can advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The initiative forms a vital part of India’s collaboration with ITU to ensure that AI remains a force for trust, inclusion, and progress.

ITU, a specialized UN agency founded in 1865, plays a pivotal role in setting global ICT standards, managing the radio-frequency spectrum and satellite orbits, and working to enhance digital access for underserved communities worldwide.

Dr. Neeraj Mittal: “AI for Good Comes with AI for Risk”

In his keynote address, Dr. Neeraj Mittal highlighted both the promise and perils of AI:

“While the title of the summit is AI for Good, there is equally AI for Bad—and risks come naturally because AI is truly horizontal and impacts all sectors. We are already witnessing deep fakes, voice cloning, financial frauds, and identity manipulation. Vigilance and innovation must go hand in hand.”

He emphasized the transformative role AI will play as telecom networks evolve from 5G to 6G, making them self-healing, intelligent, and customer-centric. Dr. Mittal also reaffirmed India’s commitment to the $1.25 billion IndiaAI Mission, launched under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to build a trusted and human-centric AI ecosystem.

Global Collaboration for Ethical AI

Mr. Bilel Jamoussi lauded India’s leadership in digital inclusion and its proactive stance on AI governance. He stressed that global partnerships and ethical frameworks are essential to address challenges such as AI misuse, data privacy, and cybersecurity threats.

The inaugural session also saw participation from UN agencies, industry leaders, and academic institutions, all advocating for an internationally harmonized approach to AI standards and risk management.

Thematic Sessions on AI’s Real-World Impact

Throughout the day, experts deliberated on AI’s transformative role through a series of sessions, including:

“AI Governance in Action: Bridging Policy and Practice”

“AI and Cybersecurity”

“Quantum for Good”

“Robotics and AI for Youth Safety”

“Advancing Disaster Management with Autonomous Robots”

“‘I’ to the Power of AI: An 8-Year-Old’s Take on Viksit Bharat”

Discussions centered around AI safety, ethical regulation, risk mitigation, and standardization efforts to foster international collaboration for responsible AI deployment.

Innovation Factory: Empowering AI Start-ups

A highlight of the summit was the launch of the Innovation Factory, a joint initiative of DoT and ITU under the AI for Good framework. This platform showcased cutting-edge AI start-ups presenting real-world solutions to global challenges. The event featured live demonstrations, expert evaluations, and mentorship sessions led by ITU officials and industry pioneers, emphasizing innovation as a driver of social transformation.

Aligning with India’s Digital Vision

The conference reaffirmed ITU’s alignment with India’s vision of Digital Empowerment and Inclusive Growth, demonstrating how AI can be harnessed as a tool for sustainable digital transformation. The event further strengthened India’s global position as a champion of ethical AI, ensuring that innovation serves humanity and supports equitable growth.

About India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025

The India Mobile Congress (IMC), Asia’s largest technology forum, is jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). IMC 2025 brings together the global ICT and digital ecosystem to explore emerging technologies reshaping connectivity, AI integration, and digital transformation in the modern era.