Britain's Antitrust Watchdog Targets Google for Market Dominance

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority designated Google as a 'strategic' player in the online search advertising market, highlighting its substantial market power. While no immediate changes were announced, potential measures could enforce fair competition. The move reflects new UK digital rules introduced this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's antitrust watchdog has identified Google as a 'strategic' force in online search advertising, signaling potential shifts in the tech giant's business practices to promote competitive fairness. This designation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) marks a historic first under new UK digital regulations commencing this year.

While the 'strategic market status' does not equate to misconduct, it empowers the CMA to consider 'proportionate, targeted' actions to ensure open competition in general search services, impacting both consumers and businesses. With a dominance of over 90% in the UK's online searches, Google is pivotal, relied upon by over 200,000 UK businesses for customer outreach.

The CMA outlined potential future measures such as 'choice screens' for rival search services on products like Chrome and enforcing fairness in search result rankings. However, some of these interventions, as highlighted by Google's Oliver Bethell, could hinder innovation and lead to increased prices for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

