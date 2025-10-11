North Macedonia's Defensive Triumph: A Crucial Draw in World Cup Quest

In a thrilling World Cup qualifier, North Macedonia put on an impressive defensive display to secure a 0-0 draw against Belgium, holding on to their position at the top of Group J by a slim margin.

The match saw Belgium launching relentless attacks, spearheaded by Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne, but a committed North Macedonian defense, marshaled by goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, successfully kept them at bay.

As the group stage nears its conclusion, Belgium now faces the challenge of turning their fortunes around with an upcoming fixture against Wales, while North Macedonia seeks to continue their strong performance against Kazakhstan.

(With inputs from agencies.)