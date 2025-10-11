Left Menu

North Macedonia's Defensive Triumph: A Crucial Draw in World Cup Quest

North Macedonia held Belgium to a goalless draw in a World Cup qualifier, maintaining their lead in Group J. Despite Belgium’s relentless attacks, North Macedonia’s defense excelled with goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski securing key saves. Belgium remains hopeful of group victory but needs improvement to overcome Wales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 02:51 IST
North Macedonia's Defensive Triumph: A Crucial Draw in World Cup Quest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling World Cup qualifier, North Macedonia put on an impressive defensive display to secure a 0-0 draw against Belgium, holding on to their position at the top of Group J by a slim margin.

The match saw Belgium launching relentless attacks, spearheaded by Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne, but a committed North Macedonian defense, marshaled by goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, successfully kept them at bay.

As the group stage nears its conclusion, Belgium now faces the challenge of turning their fortunes around with an upcoming fixture against Wales, while North Macedonia seeks to continue their strong performance against Kazakhstan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

 United States
2
U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

 United States
3
Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: UN Urges Dialogue Amid US-Venezuela Standoff

Escalating Tensions: UN Urges Dialogue Amid US-Venezuela Standoff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025