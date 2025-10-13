India's Dominance: Chasing Glory Against West Indies

India is poised to secure a series sweep against West Indies, needing just 121 runs on the final day at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Having declared at 518-5, India bowled West Indies out for 248 initially, gaining a substantial lead of 270 runs.

In their second innings, West Indies scored 390, bolstered by centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, but Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav's critical three-wicket haul kept India ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)