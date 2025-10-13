Left Menu

India's Dominance: Chasing Glory Against West Indies

India is set to chase 121 runs on the final day to secure a 2-0 series sweep against West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Kuldeep Yadav played a crucial role with his effective spin bowling, while West Indies' second innings featured impressive centuries by John Campbell and Shai Hope.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is poised to secure a series sweep against West Indies, needing just 121 runs on the final day at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Having declared at 518-5, India bowled West Indies out for 248 initially, gaining a substantial lead of 270 runs.

In their second innings, West Indies scored 390, bolstered by centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, but Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav's critical three-wicket haul kept India ahead.

