India's Dominance: Chasing Glory Against West Indies
India is set to chase 121 runs on the final day to secure a 2-0 series sweep against West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Kuldeep Yadav played a crucial role with his effective spin bowling, while West Indies' second innings featured impressive centuries by John Campbell and Shai Hope.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:42 IST
India is poised to secure a series sweep against West Indies, needing just 121 runs on the final day at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Having declared at 518-5, India bowled West Indies out for 248 initially, gaining a substantial lead of 270 runs.
In their second innings, West Indies scored 390, bolstered by centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, but Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav's critical three-wicket haul kept India ahead.
