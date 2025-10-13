HCL's Steady Growth Amidst Economic Challenges

HCL Technology has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,235 crore for the third quarter ending September 30, reflecting a stable financial performance. This marks a 10.2 percent increase from the Rs 3,843 crore recorded in the previous quarter, showcasing the company's resilience in an ever-competitive IT sector.

The IT giant's revenue soared by 10.6 percent during the reported quarter, totaling Rs 31,942 crore, up from Rs 28,862 crore a year prior, according to a recent exchange filing. Despite economic headwinds, HCL Technologies has kept its annual revenue growth projection steady at 3-5 percent on a constant currency basis.

Further bolstering investor confidence, the company has revised its full-year services revenue guidance slightly upward to 4-5 percent, reflecting its strategic focus on sustaining growth amid ongoing global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)