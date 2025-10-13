Left Menu

India's First Wearable Payment Ecosystem Revolutionizes Cashless Transactions

Muse Wearables, incubated at IIT-Madras, has partnered with NPCI to launch India's first wearable payment system. This innovation allows users to make secure payments through a smart ring without a phone or wallet, aiming to provide a sovereign alternative to foreign tech giants in digital payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:24 IST
India's First Wearable Payment Ecosystem Revolutionizes Cashless Transactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Muse Wearables, an innovative start-up nurtured at IIT-Madras, has made a splash with the unveiling of India's first wearable payments ecosystem.

In collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the company has introduced the smart ring 'Ring One,' enabling users to make secure, instant payments by simply tapping on any NFC-enabled device, completely eliminating the need for a phone, card, or wallet.

With headquarters in Bangalore and operations spanning the US and Europe, Muse Wearables is challenging international tech giants, aiming to establish a sovereign alternative for digital payments in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing TB Care: New WHO Guidelines Combat Undernutrition

Revolutionizing TB Care: New WHO Guidelines Combat Undernutrition

 India
2
BJP Unveils Star-Studded Campaign Lineup for Ghatshila Bypoll

BJP Unveils Star-Studded Campaign Lineup for Ghatshila Bypoll

 India
3
Paving the Future: Roads from Waste

Paving the Future: Roads from Waste

 India
4
EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression

EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025