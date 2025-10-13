India's First Wearable Payment Ecosystem Revolutionizes Cashless Transactions

Muse Wearables, an innovative start-up nurtured at IIT-Madras, has made a splash with the unveiling of India's first wearable payments ecosystem.

In collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the company has introduced the smart ring 'Ring One,' enabling users to make secure, instant payments by simply tapping on any NFC-enabled device, completely eliminating the need for a phone, card, or wallet.

With headquarters in Bangalore and operations spanning the US and Europe, Muse Wearables is challenging international tech giants, aiming to establish a sovereign alternative for digital payments in India.

