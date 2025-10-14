Left Menu

OpenAI Partners with Broadcom to Revolutionize AI Chip Design

OpenAI is collaborating with Broadcom to create custom AI computer chips, revealing their plan to deploy these AI accelerators by late next year. This move follows other significant partnerships with major chip and data center firms. The arrangement also highlights the circular financing trend fueling AI development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 14-10-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 03:02 IST
OpenAI Partners with Broadcom to Revolutionize AI Chip Design
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI has announced a strategic partnership with chipmaker Broadcom to design its own artificial intelligence computer chips, aiming to roll out these AI accelerators by late next year.

This collaboration is part of OpenAI's broader strategy to align with leading tech firms like Nvidia, AMD, Oracle, and others to secure the specialized chips and data centers necessary for powering advanced AI systems.

Concerns arise from the circular financing approach underpinning many of these deals, as OpenAI secures technology from partners who are also investors, bolstering speculation about an artificial intelligence market bubble.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
2
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global
3
Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, media advisor to CM Rajiv Jaitly confirms.

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, me...

 India
4
McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Controversy

McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Contro...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025