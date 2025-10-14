Celebrate Dhanteras with OPPO's Golden Innovations

Amid the festive spirit of Dhanteras, OPPO has launched two new smartphones: the F31 Pro Desert Gold and the Reno14 5G Diwali Edition. These models mark a blend of tradition and technology, offering exceptional durability, AI-powered cameras, and festive-themed aesthetics.

The F31 Pro Desert Gold is tailored for Indian conditions, boasting an industry-first 91.6% antenna coverage to ensure seamless connectivity. Its MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability combined with vibrant color options positions it as both a sturdy and stylish choice for users.

The Reno14 5G Diwali Edition represents OPPO's cutting-edge innovation, featuring a back panel that changes color with body heat. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, it includes advanced camera capabilities, making it ideal for capturing festive moments in stunning detail.

(With inputs from agencies.)