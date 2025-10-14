Celebrate Dhanteras with OPPO's Golden Innovations
This Dhanteras, OPPO introduces two smartphones, the F31 Pro Desert Gold and Reno14 5G Diwali Edition, featuring AI cameras, durable design, and festive aesthetics. The devices, equipped with powerful chipsets and vibrant color options, promise uninterrupted connectivity and innovative features like heat-sensitive color-changing back panels.
Amid the festive spirit of Dhanteras, OPPO has launched two new smartphones: the F31 Pro Desert Gold and the Reno14 5G Diwali Edition. These models mark a blend of tradition and technology, offering exceptional durability, AI-powered cameras, and festive-themed aesthetics.
The F31 Pro Desert Gold is tailored for Indian conditions, boasting an industry-first 91.6% antenna coverage to ensure seamless connectivity. Its MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability combined with vibrant color options positions it as both a sturdy and stylish choice for users.
The Reno14 5G Diwali Edition represents OPPO's cutting-edge innovation, featuring a back panel that changes color with body heat. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, it includes advanced camera capabilities, making it ideal for capturing festive moments in stunning detail.
