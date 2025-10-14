Left Menu

Celebrate Dhanteras with OPPO's Golden Innovations

This Dhanteras, OPPO introduces two smartphones, the F31 Pro Desert Gold and Reno14 5G Diwali Edition, featuring AI cameras, durable design, and festive aesthetics. The devices, equipped with powerful chipsets and vibrant color options, promise uninterrupted connectivity and innovative features like heat-sensitive color-changing back panels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:33 IST
Celebrate Dhanteras with OPPO's Golden Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid the festive spirit of Dhanteras, OPPO has launched two new smartphones: the F31 Pro Desert Gold and the Reno14 5G Diwali Edition. These models mark a blend of tradition and technology, offering exceptional durability, AI-powered cameras, and festive-themed aesthetics.

The F31 Pro Desert Gold is tailored for Indian conditions, boasting an industry-first 91.6% antenna coverage to ensure seamless connectivity. Its MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability combined with vibrant color options positions it as both a sturdy and stylish choice for users.

The Reno14 5G Diwali Edition represents OPPO's cutting-edge innovation, featuring a back panel that changes color with body heat. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, it includes advanced camera capabilities, making it ideal for capturing festive moments in stunning detail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

 India
2
Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape Attempt

Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape At...

 India
3
Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

 India
4
Extension Granted: 16th Finance Commission's New Deadline

Extension Granted: 16th Finance Commission's New Deadline

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025