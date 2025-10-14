Left Menu

Movate and Reef.ai Revolutionize Customer Revenue Retention

Movate partners with Reef.ai to enhance Net Revenue Retention (NRR) through predictive intelligence and sales expertise. This collaboration combines AI models with sales strategies to prevent churn and boost growth, offering enterprises an innovative Retention-as-a-Service model. It aims to transform customer engagement and expand revenue opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Movate, a leader in digital technology and customer experience services, has partnered with Reef.ai, a predictive revenue intelligence platform, to boost Net Revenue Retention (NRR) growth. The partnership aims to merge Movate's sales expertise with Reef.ai's AI models, transforming churn prevention into proactive revenue intelligence.

The collaboration integrates with enterprise CRM and data platforms, using predictive modeling and AI-driven personalization to enhance retention strategies. This innovative approach supports sales teams in engaging with at-risk renewals, creating opportunities for upsell and cross-sell.

Movate's Chief Business Officer, Pradyumna Shirahatti, highlighted the importance of preserving customer relationships. The partnership with Reef.ai aims to provide enterprises with reliable revenue intelligence, transforming retention into a growth engine.

