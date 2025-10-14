Movate and Reef.ai Revolutionize Customer Revenue Retention

Movate, a leader in digital technology and customer experience services, has partnered with Reef.ai, a predictive revenue intelligence platform, to boost Net Revenue Retention (NRR) growth. The partnership aims to merge Movate's sales expertise with Reef.ai's AI models, transforming churn prevention into proactive revenue intelligence.

The collaboration integrates with enterprise CRM and data platforms, using predictive modeling and AI-driven personalization to enhance retention strategies. This innovative approach supports sales teams in engaging with at-risk renewals, creating opportunities for upsell and cross-sell.

Movate's Chief Business Officer, Pradyumna Shirahatti, highlighted the importance of preserving customer relationships. The partnership with Reef.ai aims to provide enterprises with reliable revenue intelligence, transforming retention into a growth engine.