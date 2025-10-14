Som Satsangi Joins Vehere's Board to Propel Cybersecurity Innovation

Vehere, a key player in AI-driven cyber intelligence, has announced the appointment of Som Satsangi to its Board of Directors, marking a pivotal phase in its journey. With a rich IT industry experience, Satsangi is poised to spearhead Vehere's next wave of growth and innovation.

Satsangi's illustrious career includes a transformative tenure as Senior Vice President at Hewlett Packard Enterprise India, where he was instrumental in furthering their 'Make in India' strategy. His leadership experience extends to prestigious roles such as Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in India and active participation in renowned forums like NASSCOM and the World Economic Forum's South Asia Working Group.

In his new role, Satsangi aims to extend Vehere's global footprint in cybersecurity, aligning with the company's mission of securing India's digital infrastructure. Vehere Co-founder Praveen Jaiswal praised Satsangi's appointment, highlighting his alignment with India's digital advancement and Vehere's goals. Satsangi is eager to contribute to Vehere's vision of bolstering India's cyber defense capabilities on a global scale.