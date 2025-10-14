Agentic Marketing 2025: Redefining Autonomy in Digital Marketing

Netcore Cloud has partnered with Google Cloud and ETBrandEquity to host 'Agentic Marketing 2025,' a pioneering summit aimed at transforming the digital marketing landscape. Scheduled for October 30, 2025, in Mumbai, the event will showcase new strategies transitioning from basic automation to fully autonomous marketing systems.

The summit, under the theme 'Do The Impossible,' offers insights into overcoming current digital marketing challenges, such as scattered data and rising costs. Agentic marketing represents a paradigm shift, focusing on intelligent systems that optimize customer engagements in real-time.

Event highlights include keynote speeches, panel discussions, and case studies from thriving sectors like e-commerce, retail, and banking. Attendees will gain actionable knowledge on implementing autonomous marketing systems, effectively managing customer journeys, and positioning marketing as a critical growth driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)