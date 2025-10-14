Left Menu

GTPL Hathway Faces Profit Decline Despite Revenue Growth

GTPL Hathway Ltd reported a significant decline of 46.16% in its net profit for Q2 2025, despite a 12% increase in revenue. The company's earnings dropped from Rs 13.74 crore to Rs 7.4 crore, although total revenue rose to Rs 959.05 crore.

GTPL Hathway Ltd, a key player in cable and internet services, experienced a considerable decline in its net profit for the second quarter of 2025, with earnings falling by 46.16% to Rs 7.4 crore.

This marks a notable decrease from Rs 13.74 crore in the same period last year, as reported in the company's regulatory filing. Owned by Reliance Industries Group, GTPL Hathway nonetheless saw its total revenue increase by 12% to Rs 959.05 crore.

The revenue from the Cable TV segment reached Rs 802.64 crore while internet services contributed Rs 140.11 crore. Despite the decline in profit, GTPL's stock price rose slightly by 0.6% to Rs 109.05 on BSE.

