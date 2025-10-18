Left Menu

Assam's Golaghat lauded for tribal development

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-10-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 17:42 IST
Assam's Golaghat lauded for tribal development
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Golaghat has been recognised by the Centre as among the top-performing districts in the country in tribal well-being and development, the chief minister's office (CMO) said here on Saturday.

The efforts in the district in this field were recognised during the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan 2025 national conclave on Friday.

''Golaghat district brings pride to Assam, being honoured among the best-performing districts in the country at the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan 2025 national ceremony in New Delhi -- a recognition of its remarkable efforts in advancing tribal excellence and inclusive development,'' the CMO said in a post on X.

It extended congratulations to all officials, employees, district coordinators, trainers, block-level trainers, village coordinators, Aadi Saathis, Aadi Sahayogis, and to the people of the district for the success.

The certificate of recognition was presented at the national conclave on Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan 2025, commemorating Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, in New Delhi under the aegis of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Banjara activist launches indefinite fast on charpoy in Jalna for ST status demand

Banjara activist launches indefinite fast on charpoy in Jalna for ST status ...

 India
2
Ensure stringent action against those targeting women online: Odisha CM to police

Ensure stringent action against those targeting women online: Odisha CM to p...

 India
3
Pakistan lashes out at ICC for "biased" statement in solidarity with Afghanistan

Pakistan lashes out at ICC for "biased" statement in solidarity with Afghani...

 Pakistan
4
Non-metro cities fuel India's online Diwali sales: Report

Non-metro cities fuel India's online Diwali sales: Report

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025