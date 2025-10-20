European Aerospace Giants Join Forces to Compete with SpaceX

In a strategic move to challenge the advancement of Elon Musk's SpaceX, European aerospace leaders Leonardo, Airbus, and Thales have reached a preliminary agreement to merge their satellite industries. According to sources familiar with the development, Leonardo's board is slated to meet on Tuesday to deliberate on the deal's specifics.

The merger seeks to establish a formidable satellite manufacturing entity that mirrors the European MBDA missile enterprise. Despite prolonged discussions spanning more than a year, political and valuation disagreements between France and Italy have hindered progress, exacerbated by a government crisis in Paris.

The joint venture, valued at approximately 10 billion euros, must overcome the hurdle of an anti-trust review by the European Commission to proceed. As space exploration pivots towards cost-effective satellite production, Europe faces pressure to consolidate its assets or face obsolescence in this rapidly evolving market.