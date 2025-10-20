Left Menu

Indonesia's Ride-Hailing Reform: Ensuring Job Security

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto is in discussions with major ride-hailing firms to secure job stability for drivers and prevent harmful competition. Ride-hailing is crucial in urban areas, but drivers face issues such as low wages. Talks aim to address such concerns while regulatory challenges affect market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:07 IST
Indonesia's Ride-Hailing Reform: Ensuring Job Security
Prabowo Subianto

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto announced on Monday that his administration is actively engaging with two leading ride-hailing firms to ensure job security for drivers and eliminate adversarial competition.

In a speech commemorating his first year in office, Prabowo refrained from disclosing the companies involved in these talks. However, he emphasized the importance of ride-hailing and delivery services, particularly motorcycle taxis, in the transportation ecosystem of Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Key players like Gojek and Grab continue to dominate the Indonesian market, despite drivers' protests over low wages and job security concerns. Notably, Grab's efforts to acquire GoTo have encountered regulatory barriers, underscoring the complex landscape of the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025