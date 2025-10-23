Microsoft Enhances Copilot with New AI Features and Collaboration Tools
Microsoft introduces enhanced features in its AI assistant Copilot, including better collaboration tools and integration with services like Outlook and Google. The update includes reasoning capabilities, a new avatar named 'Mico,' and improved health-related responses, aiming to boost market share against competitors like Anthropic and OpenAI.
On Thursday, Microsoft unveiled a suite of new features for its digital assistant Copilot, as the tech giant strengthens its artificial intelligence offerings to better compete with industry rivals. Upgrades include deeper integration with services such as Outlook and Google, promising a more collaborative user experience.
Copilot's latest iteration enables functionalities such as reasoning over browser tabs, summarizing information, and performing actions like hotel bookings. The browser's tab management now allows users to create 'storylines', enabling the revisitation of older ideas.
Additionally, a new avatar known as 'Mico' was introduced to enhance user interactions through expressive animations. Meanwhile, Microsoft seeks to capture a larger slice of the AI market pie by positioning Copilot as an innovative alternative to Google Chrome and OpenAI's Atlas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Microsoft
- Copilot
- AI
- Collaboration
- Outlook
- Edge Browser
- Avatar
- Mico
- OpenAI
ALSO READ
Saab Soars: Defense Giant Boosts Sales Outlook Amid Military Spend Surge
YSRCP vs. TDP: Clash Over Google Investment and 'Credit Chori'
Ukraine's Economic Outlook Amidst Energy and War Challenges
ChatGPT Atlas: OpenAI Challenges Google's Dominance
Britain Targets Apple and Google for Fairer Smartphone Market