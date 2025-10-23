Microsoft Enhances Copilot with New AI Features and Collaboration Tools

On Thursday, Microsoft unveiled a suite of new features for its digital assistant Copilot, as the tech giant strengthens its artificial intelligence offerings to better compete with industry rivals. Upgrades include deeper integration with services such as Outlook and Google, promising a more collaborative user experience.

Copilot's latest iteration enables functionalities such as reasoning over browser tabs, summarizing information, and performing actions like hotel bookings. The browser's tab management now allows users to create 'storylines', enabling the revisitation of older ideas.

Additionally, a new avatar known as 'Mico' was introduced to enhance user interactions through expressive animations. Meanwhile, Microsoft seeks to capture a larger slice of the AI market pie by positioning Copilot as an innovative alternative to Google Chrome and OpenAI's Atlas.

(With inputs from agencies.)