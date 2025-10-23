Southwest Airlines Launches Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

In a significant development for the region, US airline giant Southwest Airlines has announced the establishment of a global innovation centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. The declaration came on Thursday during an official meeting between Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and a high-profile delegation from the airline.

The delegation included Southwest Airlines Chief Information Officer Lauren Woods, Chief Technology Officer Tom Merritt, Legal Counsel Head Jason Shying, and Sarthak Brahma from HEX Advisory Group. The move is seen as a strategic initiative by Southwest Airlines, aimed at supporting the evolution of their business strategy through the new centre.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Reddy shared his vision of economic growth for Telangana, emphasizing the ambitious 'Telangana Rising 2047' plan that targets a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. The establishment of the innovation centre is expected to play a vital role in achieving these milestones.