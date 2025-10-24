Power Players: A Ballroom Built on Tech, Energy, and Crypto Philanthropy

A new landmark ballroom, costing $300 million, commissioned by President Donald Trump, could soon grace Washington D.C., thanks to the largesse of tech giants, defense contractors, and affluent individuals.

The nonprofit Trust for the National Mall is spearheading the fundraising efforts for this ambitious project with private donations, as disclosed by its spokesperson, Julie Moore.

The donor list boasts high-profile names such as Amazon, Apple, Google, and influential figures like Stephen A. Schwarzman and the Winklevoss twins, underscoring the mingling of wealth and power in U.S. philanthropic ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)