Anthropic Expands in Asia: AI Growth in South Korea

Singapore - AI startup Anthropic is set to strengthen its presence in Asia with a new office in South Korea, announced a senior executive. As of Thursday, South Korea remains one of the top three Asian markets for Anthropic's coding tool, Claude Code, along with Japan and India.

Currently, Asia accounts for 25% of Claude Code's use, primarily driven by South Korea. Over the past four months, the number of active users in Korea has surged sixfold, reflecting Anthropic's expanding reach. This regional growth is part of Anthropic's international expansion strategy, which aims to triple its workforce to meet escalating demand outside the U.S.

The company's Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Smith, forecasts accelerated development through 2026, with a focus on the enterprise market as the company's annualized revenue approaches $7 billion. Anthropic currently serves over 300,000 enterprise customers globally, with significant usage outside the United States.