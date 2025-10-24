Left Menu

From Raindrops to Microchips: NIT Meghalaya's Dual Breakthroughs

NIT Meghalaya and NESAC researchers tackle monsoon connectivity issues in Sohra, the rainiest place on Earth, to strengthen 5G/6G networks. Additionally, they have developed the state's first integrated chip, aiding agricultural technology advancements. These initiatives emphasize the region's research potential and contributions to technological self-reliance.

Scientists at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya and the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) have embarked on an ambitious project to enhance 5G and 6G connectivity in Sohra, the rainiest place on Earth. This joint effort aims to turn extreme weather conditions into an advantage for communication networks.

The team faced challenges due to the intensity of the rainfall in Sohra, located in the East Khasi Hills district. The large raindrops pose a threat to existing communication models. Dr. Anup Dandapat, Dean of Academic Affairs at NIT Meghalaya, describes the project as an opportunity to use Sohra's extreme weather as a 'natural laboratory' for developing adaptive signal models.

In a significant achievement, NIT Meghalaya researchers have successfully developed the state's first integrated chip (IC) under the Special Manpower Development Program. This FSM chip, targeting advancements in agricultural technology, underscores the region's growing role in India's technological self-reliance.

