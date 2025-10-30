Gillette India Q2 profit up 8 pc to Rs 143.65 cr

Shaving products maker Gillette India Ltd on Thursday reported an 8 per cent increase in profit to Rs 143.65 crore during the September quarter of FY26 due to topline growth and productivity efforts across the value chain.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 133.01 crore in the corresponding July-September quarter of the preceding year, according to a BSE filing from Gillette India.

Its revenue from operations increased 3.7 per cent to Rs 810.81 crore in the September quarter. It was at Rs 781.82 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

''The company delivered balanced growth during the quarter, with sales of Rs 811 crore… driven by strong brand fundamentals across its portfolio, positive consumer response on innovation and superior retail execution,'' Gillette India said in an earnings statement.

Gillette India's total expenses were up 2.48 per cent in the September quarter to Rs 626.80 crore.

Its revenue from the grooming segment was up 2.62 per cent to Rs 665.93 crore in the September quarter.

Revenue from oral care was up 9 per cent to Rs 144.88 crore.

Total income of Gillette India, which includes other income, was at Rs 819.52 crore in the September quarter, up 3.88 per cent.

Gillette India Managing Director Kumar Venkatasubramanian said, ''We have delivered steady growth across both topline and bottom line in the quarter. We remain committed to our integrated growth strategy of a focused product portfolio of daily use categories.''

