TCS invests Rs 7.5 cr to set up new AI data centre subsidiary, boost sovereign data services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 19:27 IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the incorporation of HyperVault AI Data Centre Ltd as its wholly owned subsidiary.

The new entity, established on October 29, 2025, will focus on building multiple artificial intelligence (AI) and sovereign data centres to provide infrastructure and technology-enabled services, according to a regulatory filing.

HyperVault AI Data Centre Ltd has been set up in India, with TCS subscribing to 75,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, totalling an initial investment of Rs 7.5 crore in cash.

In August this year, TCS created a new AI and service transformation unit that it said will be headed by Amit Kapur as the Chief AI and services transformation officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

