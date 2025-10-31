Left Menu

China's Rare Earths Gamble: A Strategic Misstep

China's decision to potentially halt rare earth exports is labeled a 'real mistake' by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. In an interview with the Financial Times, Bessent emphasized that China's strategy to use critical minerals as leverage could disrupt the current equilibrium between U.S. and Chinese leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:53 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has criticized China's potential move to stop exporting rare earths, calling it a 'real mistake.' His remarks, made in an interview with the Financial Times, highlight increasing tensions in the global supply chain of critical minerals.

Bessent contends that both the U.S. and China had established a certain equilibrium in their trade relations. However, China's recent threats to leverage its rare earths could undermine this balance and complicate international relations.

The strategic importance of rare earths cannot be understated, as they play a crucial role in various high-tech industries. Bessent's warning serves as a reminder of the interconnected nature of global economies and the potential consequences of trade disputes.

