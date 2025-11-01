Small Businesses Challenge Trump's Tariffs in Supreme Court Showdown

In a landmark Supreme Court case, small businesses are taking on Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs. Rick Woldenberg, CEO of Learning Resources, is at the forefront, arguing that the tariffs, which heavily impact small and medium enterprises, are unlawful under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

While large corporations have remained spectators to the tariff drama, smaller firms like MicroKits have faced debilitating costs. With tariffs allegedly hitting over 100% on some imports, businesses are cutting back on expansion, staffing, and production, citing an unpredictable trade landscape.

This legal battle sees plaintiffs backed by nonprofit organizations, highlighting the tariffs' adverse effects on small businesses. Public interest law firm Liberty Justice Center is representing these businesses pro bono, emphasizing the broad impact of these economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)