Russia Unveils 'Khabarovsk': The Nuclear Submarine of the Future

Russia has launched the Khabarovsk nuclear submarine armed with the Poseidon nuclear drone, capable of devastating coastal nations. Designed by Rubin, it aims to safeguard Russia's maritime interests. Russian officials highlight its advanced underwater capabilities, which surpass contemporary submarines and torpedoes, marking a significant milestone in Russia's naval strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has unveiled its latest nuclear submarine, the 'Khabarovsk', equipped with a powerful 'Poseidon' nuclear drone. This launch, presided over by Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, signifies a formidable advance in naval armament. The event was graced by key military and shipbuilding dignitaries in Severodvinsk at Sevmash shipyards.

The Khabarovsk is designed to secure Russia's maritime borders with modern underwater weapons, including advanced robotic systems. As emphasized by Russian Defense Minister Belousov, these capabilities will reinforce national security across various ocean regions, aligning with Russia's strategic interests.

The Poseidon drone is renowned for its ability to outpace existing submarines and torpedoes, capable of extensive travel across intercontinental distances. The 'doomsday missile', as termed by senior Russian officials, is set to redefine underwater warfare, positioning Khabarovsk-class submarines as the primary carriers of this game-changing technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

