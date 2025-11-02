Left Menu

China's Youngest Astronaut Embarks on 'Heavenly Palace' Mission

China has launched its youngest astronaut to the 'Heavenly Palace' space station. The mission, aboard the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft, took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre. This marks the seventh mission to the Chinese space station, which has been permanently inhabited since its completion in 2022.

China's ambitious space program reached a new milestone as its youngest astronaut joined the ranks of those who've journeyed to the nation's 'Heavenly Palace' space station.

The Shenzhou-21 spacecraft, with its youthful crew member onboard, launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, situated in northwest China.

This mission signifies the seventh successful journey to the Chinese space station since becoming a permanent orbital fixture in 2022, underscoring China's growing prowess in space exploration.

